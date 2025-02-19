Police arrest four for sexually assaulting teenage girl in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Feb 19 (PTI) The police on Wednesday arrested four people on the charge of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the district police, "The incident took place on Tuesday in the Kahalgaon area. Local police received information that a girl was sexually assaulted by a group of people near Kahalgaon railway station." A police team went to the spot and found the victim sitting there. She was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital and her condition is stable, the statement said.

Based on the victim's statement, the police launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

"All the four accused were arrested by the police and further investigation is on. The police have also collected forensic evidence from the spot," the statement said.

Local police officers said the incident happened when the victim was taking a walk in the area with her friend.

"The accused first thrashed the victim's friend, and after that, they tied his hands and legs with a rope. Then they forcibly took the girl in a bush and sexually assaulted her," said a local police officer on condition of anonymity.