Police arrest four persons for gangraping minor girl in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 25 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly gangraping a 12-year-old girl in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The incident occurred when the girl was returning home from a local fair within Jagannathpur police station limits around 3am, a senior officer said.

Jagannathpur sub-divisional police officer Raphael Murmu told PTI that out of five accused, four have been arrested while raids were on apprehend the one at large.

The arrested accused are all in the age group of 28/30 years and some of them are already married, he said.

The survivor was taken for medical test in Safar hospital, Chaibasa, but she was referred to a hospital in Jamshedpur considering her condition following preliminary treatment, the police officer said. PTI BS MNB