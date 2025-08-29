Police arrest four with arms, ammunition in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Aug 29 (PTI) Police arrested four men after arms and ammunition were seized from their possession in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an official statement said.

Acting on a tip-off that 22-year-old Birsa Paan, along with his accomplices, were on their way towards Goilkera to collect levy and planning to commit some serious crime, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan formed two police raid teams to launch vehicle checking drive late on Wednesday, the police statement said on Thursday.

Around 11.40 pm, the police team spotted four youths on two motorcycles without number plates coming from Bandgaon market side and wanted to flee on seeing the police, it said.

Police, however, caught them following a chase and seized two country-made pistols, including one automatic pistol, a live cartridge, mobile phone, two motorcycles and banned Naxal outfit PLFI's chit, the statement said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS, Arms Act and CLA Act, it added. PTI BS RG