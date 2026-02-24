Police arrest four with ecstasy pills worth Rs 10.3 lakh in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka), Feb 24 (PTI) Police on Tuesday said they had arrested four drug peddlers and seized contraband worth Rs 10.30 lakh.

Acting on specific information, police searched within the limits of Mandi Police Station on Monday and recovered 103 grams of ecstasy (MDMA) pills.

A police officer said the four accused were operating out of Mysuru and were actively involved in distributing the drugs.

The arrested have been identified as Zia Ulla (28), Javeed Ahmed (46), Sohail Pasha (19), and Nuhaid Khan (23).

“Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and distribution network of the contraband,” the officer added. PTI GMS SSK