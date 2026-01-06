Police arrest gang member in Bihar teacher recruitment test paper leak case

Patna, Jan 6 (PTI) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the police arrested a member of the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang in connection with the paper leak case of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam-three (TRE-3) held in March 2024, from the state capital, officials said on Tuesday.

The EOU has so far arrested 289 persons in connection with its probe into TRE-3.

The arrested man was Bipul Kumar, an active gang member of Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind of the NET (UG)-24 paper leak case, which is now being probed by the CBI, and also wanted in several other cases.

Acting on a tip-off, EOU sleuths arrested Kumar from his residence in the Gola Road locality on Monday evening.

"During interrogation, Kumar revealed that just ahead of the TRE-3, he took 15 teacher aspirants to a particular locality in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) and provided them with leaked question papers. He along with other members of Mukhiya gang had made arrangements for 500 aspirants and for that they had charged hefty amounts from each candidate," an EOU statement said.

It may be recalled that the EOU arrested Sanjeev Mukhiya from Patna in April 2025. He is currently under judicial custody. Mukhiya, who was posted as a technical assistant in a government college in Nalanda, was carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head.

Bupul Kumar also revealed that he had helped Mukhiya in leaking question papers of several other recruitment exams of different states, said the statement.

According to officials, Mukhiya's gang is spread across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. The gang was also behind paper leaks in the Haryana veterinary doctor recruitment exam, Haryana English teachers' recruitment exam and some recruitment exams conducted in UP previously.

The BPSC had conducted TRE-3 on March 15, 2024, for Primary Teachers and Middle School Teachers in offline mode. PTI PKD NN