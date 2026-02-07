Police arrest gang of robbers; seize weapons and car

Beed, Feb 7 (PTI) Police arrested five members of a gang in Maharashtra's Beed district in the wee hours of Saturday and seized from them weapons and a car collectively valued at around Rs 4 lakh, officials said.

The gang members were allegedly preparing to commit a robbery on the Kallamb-Ambajogai road in Kaij tehsil.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am on Saturday when a patrolling police team stopped a car heading towards Ambajogai from Savaleshwar. During a search of the vehicle, the police found weapons, including a sword and a sickle.

The accused, Mahadev Dashrath Kale (23), Ritesh Machhindra Kale (26),Suresh Nana Shinde (25), Ramesh Ratan Pawar (21) and minor, all residents of Dharashiv district, were held.

A case was registered at Yusufwadgaon police station. The accused were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody for four days. PTI COR NP