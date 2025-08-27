Police arrest man carrying Rs 50,000 bounty after encounter in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh(UP), Aug 27 (PTI) Police have arrested a man carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 after an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, officials said on Wednesday.

Govind Gautam, a resident of Faridpur in Prayagraj district, was shot in the leg during the exchange of fire on Tuesday before being arrested, police said.

The accused was taken to a community health centre for treatment and later referred to a medical college, they said.

ASP (West) Sanjay Rai said, "Our team intercepted a suspicious person on Tuesday night. When police approached him, the man opened fire. In retaliatory action, Gautam was shot in the leg before being taken into custody." The police seized a country-made pistol, cartridges, stolen jewellery, and a motorcycle from the accused.

More than 10 criminal cases, including for robbery, are registered against Gautam in Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts, the ASP said.