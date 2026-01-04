Police arrest man for killing woman in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Jan 4 (PTI) A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a woman in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

On December 30, police had recovered a half-naked body of a 25-year-old woman from a paddy field near Jogidaru forest under Muffasil police station of the district, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Bahman Tuti said.

A case in this regard was registered against unidentified person under the relevant sections of BNS.

Considering the severity of the case, the Superintendent of Police Amit Renu set up a special police team headed by the SDPO to investigate and initiate necessary action to apprehend the culprit.

In the course of the investigation, the team gathered evidence with the help of the technical cell and apprehended the accused, identified as Pradhan Purty alias Paltu of Jogidaru tola under Muffasil police station, the SDPO said.

Purty confessed his crime during interrogation, the SDPO said.

He told police that he had developed a physical relationship with the victim and he strangulated and crushed her head with a stone, Tuti said.

Purty was already married but maintained an extramarital relationship with the victim.

The victim, who was pursuing her studies, was pressuring the accused for marriage and demanding money, which was suspected to be the cause behind the incident, the SDPO said.

Police have recovered the victim's mobile phone, a scooter, the accused's mobile phone and a blood-stained stone on the lead provided by him. PTI BS RG