Police arrest man for murdering brother-in-law in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 3 (PTI) Police arrested a man for allegedly murdering his brother-in-law in the Bilaspur area of Gurugram district, officials said on Tuesday.

The murder weapon was also seized from the accused, they added.

According to a complaint filed by one Ajay of Bas Padamka village, he had hired Govind Manjhi of Bihar's Muzaffarpur and Ajay Manjhi of Sitamarhi to farm his land.

Govind Manjhi was Ajay Manjhi's brother-in-law and they lived on a settlement on the farmland, he said.

On the night of December 1, Govind Manjhi and Ajay Manjhi were found drunk and having an argument. Around 10:30 pm, the complainant witnessed Govind Manjhi thrashing Ajay Manjhi, who was lying on the floor.

Complainant Ajay took the injured Ajay Manjhi to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station. The police arrested Govind Manjhi on Tuesday.

The accused is being questioned, the police said. PTI COR SZM SZM