Police arrest man for possessing unlicensed pistol

Gangtok, Sep 5 (PTI) Police arrested a man at the Rango checkpost in Sikkim after drugs and an unlicensed pistol were found in his possession, an officer said on Thursday.

During routine checking of passengers at the Rango checkpost on the Sikkim-West Bengal border on Wednesday night police found drugs, bullets and an unlicensed pistol in the possession of a 22-year-old man, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, the officer said.

A case under the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act and Arms Act was lodged against the accused, the officer said, adding that further investigations were on. PTI COR RG