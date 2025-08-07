Police arrest man from Bihar with 10 illegal firearms in Rourkela

Rourkela, Aug 7 (PTI) Rourkela Police on Thursday busted an inter-state illegal firearm racket and arrested a man from Bihar for illegally possessing 10 firearms and six rounds of ammunition, an officer said.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Sahu (25), a native of Munger district of Bihar. He was arrested from Plantsite police station area, the officer said.

During patrolling, the police received reliable information about illegal trafficking of arms and ammunition. When raided, the police apprehended Rajesh near Gandhi road, Rourkela and also seized 10 firearms, six rounds of live ammunition from his possession, said Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani.

He brought the firearms from other states for selling to local criminals, Wadhwani said.

"The prime accused of the racket was arrested while the investigation is on to nab other accused persons involved in the illegal firearm trade," the SP said. "We had launched a special drive against illegal firearm trade on October 2 last year, and so far, 13 cases have been registered, 27 illegal arms seized, and 51 people were arrested," the SP added. PTI BBM BBM RG