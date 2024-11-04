Police arrest man involved in gold heists in Bengal, Haryana and Bihar

Patna, Nov 4 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Bihar Police arrested a criminal allegedly involved in a series of dacoities at jewellery showrooms in West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar, from Vaishali district on Monday, officials said.

The arrested person, police said, has been identified as Binod Rai alias Binod Kumar.

“Rai was arrested from Vaishali on Sunday. He is a member of the jailed Gangster Subodh Singh, a resident of Chistipur village in Bihar’s Nalanda district. Singh has been operating his gang from inside the jail for the past several years and his associates have stolen a large amount of gold from several states”, said a senior official of the STF on the condition of anonymity.

He was also wanted in several cases of murder and arms act by the West Bengal Police, he added.

According to a statement issued by the STF on Monday, “Binod Rai was wanted by the West Bengal police in connection with the murder case of BJP leader Manish Shukla in Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district in 2020. He was also wanted by the West Bengal police in the (2016) case pertaining to robbery of gold worth Rs 9.88 crore from a gold loan finance company Barrackpore. He was also involved in the robbery of gold worth Rs 95 lakh from a private bank in Haryana’s Faridabad in 2021”. PTI PKD NN