Police arrest man, teenage nephew with pistol

Jamshedpur, Oct 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his teenage nephew were arrested after a pistol was seized from their possession here, a police officer said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off that two persons carrying a firearm were planning to execute a crime, a police team spotted two suspicious persons from near Kharkhai river bed and detained them for questioning on Thursday, SP (City) Kumar Sivashish said at a press conference here.

Following a search, police found a country-made pistol and a live cartridge in their possession, the SP said.

The accused were identified as Ravinath Machua (40) and his nephew Ashish Machua (19), both residents of Shastrinagar Block-V, the SP said, adding that both the accused were formally arrested and a case registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Ravinath Machua had been to jail in connection with illegal liquor trade, the SP added. PTI BS RG