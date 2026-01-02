Police arrest man wanted in more than 20 cases after exchange of fire in Patna

Patna, Jan 2 (PTI) Police arrested a man wanted in more than 20 cases, including murder, after a brief exchange of fire in Khagaul locality of Patna, officials said on Friday.

The arrested man was identified as Manager Rai.

Talking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, Kartikeya Sharma, said, "The accused was wanted by police in connection with more than 20 cases of murder, dacoity, contract killing and arms act." "Acting on a tip-off that he was hiding in Khagaul area, a police team reached the spot in the early hours of Friday. After noticing the police personnel, Rai tried to escape on a scooty and also fired at the police. The police personnel retaliated and resorted to controlled firing. Finally, security personnel overpowered him. The accused sustained bullet injuries in his leg," the SSP said.

Rai was taken to the nearest hospital, where his condition is stated to be out of danger. Further investigation is on, said the SSP, adding no policemen sustained injury in the incident. PTI PKD RG