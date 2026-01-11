Police arrest man wanted in several criminal cases after encounter

Patna, Jan 11 (PTI) Police arrested a man, wanted in several criminal cases, after a brief encounter in Patna's Barh locality, an officer said on Sunday.

The arrested man was identified as Prahlad Kumar, and he sustained bullet injury in his leg in the encounter, police said.

No policemen were injured in the incident, the officer said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-1), Barh, Anand Kumar Singh told reporters that the accused was wanted by the police in connection with several cases of Arms Act, loot and murder.

"Acting on a tip-off that he was hiding at a particular location in Barh, a joint team of district police and STF reached the spot on Saturday evening. After noticing the police personnel, Kumar tried to escape and also fired at the police. The police personnel retaliated and resorted to controlled firing. Finally, security personnel overpowered him. The accused sustained bullet injuries in his leg," the SDPO said.

He has been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where his condition is stated to be out of danger. His statement will soon be recorded by the police, Singh said.

Further investigation is on, said the SDPO. PTI PKD RG