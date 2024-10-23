Police arrest man who robbed bank in Manipur a week ago

Imphal, Oct 23 (PTI) The police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of robbing more than Rs 6 lakh from a nationalised bank in Manipur’s Kakching district a week ago, an officer said.

A Special Investigation Team of the state police also recovered over Rs 3 lakh from the possession of the arrested man, DIG (Range 2) Haobijam Jogeshchandra told reporters.

On October 16, a masked man entered the bank by forcing an unarmed security guard to guide him inside the branch at gunpoint. He looted Rs 6,49,000 after locking all staff members inside the manager’s room.

"We have recovered Rs 3,03,500 in cash from him. The investigation is on to recover the remaining amount and the weapons used in the crime," Jogeshchandra said. PTI COR NN