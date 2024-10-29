Police arrest murder suspect in two hours

Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) Thane Police claimed to have cracked a murder case within two hours by arresting the accused after the body of a 47-year-old man was found near a petrol pump, an official said.

The body of Rajesab Ibrahim Shaikh was found with severe head injuries and a plastic bag wrapped around his neck at around 8 AM on October 28.

Acting swiftly, officers from the crime investigation team analysed CCTV footage and gathered information from the vicinity. Within two hours, they identified and apprehended a suspect named Afroz Mohammad Yakub Shaikh alias Rahul, a resident of Ulhasnagar, the official said.

Afroz told police that he killed his friend Shaikh over a dispute over sharing food, the official added.

Further probe is underway. PTI COR NSK