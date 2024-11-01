Police arrest nephew for killing man on Diwali night in Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was shot dead in a temple in the Rampur police station area of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was sleeping inside his hut in Pachrukhi village at the time of the incident. The police have arrested his nephew for his involvement in the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shailendra Kumar Singh on Friday said Ramjeet Patel, a resident of Pachrukhi village, and his wife slept in a hut near their house on the Diwali night.

The wife went home for her daily chores between 2.30 am and 3 am. When she returned after a while, she saw that Ramjeet had been shot on the temple and was bleeding. Seeing this scene, the wife panicked and immediately informed the family.

Singh said the family informed the police which reached the spot and took Ramjeet to Rampur's community health centre where the doctors declared him dead. After this, the police sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said the police solved the murder case within a few hours of the incident by finding out that Ramjeet Patel's nephew Vinod Patel killed him.

The police arrested Vinod Patel along with the weapon used in the murder.

The police are interrogating the accused to find out the reasons behind the murder. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS