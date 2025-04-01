Police arrest one for murdering man

Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) Police arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the killing of a man in the southern part of the city's Charu Market area, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested from Mallickpur in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday, he said.

Initial probe revealed that the accused, who is working in a restaurant in the city, met the victim Abinash Bauri through an LGBTQ community dating app, the officer said.

"The victim had called the accused to his rented flat. After reaching the flat the duo had a dispute over payment and the accused used a kitchen knife to stab him to death," the police officer said.

On Saturday, police recovered the body of Abinash from his rented flat situated on Deshpran Sasmal Road. PTI SCH RG