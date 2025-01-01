Police arrest one more in fake passport case in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested another person from Chakdaha in Nadia district of West Bengal for his alleged involvement in a fake passport racket, an officer said.

Advertisment

With this, altogether eight people were arrested in connection with the case.

Acting on the inputs provided by arrested “kingpin” of the fake passport racket, a team of Kolkata Police officers conducted a raid at the residence of Dhiren Ghosh in Chakdaha late Tuesday night.

"Manoj Gupta is the kingpin of the racket and this person in Nadia used to help infiltrators with fake passports. A huge number of documents, mostly identity cards have been seized from his residence. We are investigating his role," the senior officer said. PTI SCH NN