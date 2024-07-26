Police arrest one more person in BSP leader Armstrong murder case

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) A 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday in the high-profile BSP leader Armstrong murder case, police said.

The arrested person has been identified as T Pradeep, who is also a resident of Perambur area, like Armstrong.

In this case, excluding K Thiruvengadam, who was shot dead here on July 14 by police, the total number of persons now in custody following their arrest has increased to 17.

Following his arrest, Thiruvengadam was taken to a spot in the city, as part of the investigation to recover weapons. A key accused in the case, he allegedly opened fire at police personnel and attempted to flee from their custody. Police had said that in an act of self-defence they fired at him and he was dead.

On July 5, Armstrong was hacked to death here by a gang and the murder led to widespread outrage. Opposition parties, including the AIADMK, alleged that there has been a deterioration of law and order in the state. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami had batted for a CBI investigation into the Armstrong murder case. PTI VGN KH