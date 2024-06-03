Police arrest one person for disseminating hate messages

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jun 3 (PTI) Sleuths of the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police of Mangaluru police Commissionerate have arrested a person for allegedly making statements of "hate and violence" on certain social media groups, police said on Monday.

He has been identified as Soji Altaf of Ullal, they said.

According to police, Altaf, in his voice message, gives a call stating that "when innocent people get killed, some gurus will come and visit and give statements, instead of killing innocents, some gurus and some leaders should be killed, and then it will be controlled." Noting that this explicit message has been circulated in social media groups to spread enmity between communities, police said a case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. PTI CORR AMP SS