Police arrest one, search for others for molesting woman inside car

Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) One person was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman inside a car on the EM Bypass here, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Altaf Alam (24) of Garden Reach, was arrested by Pragati Maidan police on Saturday night, a police officer said.

"We have arrested one person from the Garden Reach area. Searches for two others are on," he said, adding that Alam will be produced in court, where police custody will be sought.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on Friday night at around 9 pm, when a 28-year-old woman from the eastern part of the city was waiting at a bus stop near the Pragati Maidan police station.

"The survivor is a married woman. She was waiting at a bus stop when a car with three occupants stopped near her. One of the men was known to her for about three months," the officer said.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she was forcibly pushed into the car, forced to consume drugs, and molested, he said, adding that the survivor was dropped in the Maidan area.

"She was taken to SSKM Hospital, where she is under treatment at the moment. We received the information from the hospital authorities. The woman's statement has been recorded, and a case has been registered," he added. PTI SCH RG