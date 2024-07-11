Police arrest opium drug racket's kingpin from Shimla

Shimla, Jul 11 (PTI) The Shimla Police on Thursday here arrested the alleged kingpin of opium drug racket, a native of Nepal, they said.

On July 3, a police team had arrested two Nepalese nationals with 1.5 kg opium. During investigations, the police got information about the alleged kingpin and arrested him from Narkanda, police officials said.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Giri (41).

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said the accused has been arrested and booked under Section 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offense) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"The total amount of financial transactions of the accused is around Rs 3.40 crore since 2022. Further investigations are underway and all illegal movable and immovable properties will be identified and seized", he said. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK