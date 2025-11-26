Police arrest over 2000 persons in crackdown under 'Operation Kawach 11' ahead of MCD bypolls

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi Police has carried out a citywide crackdown under 'Operation Kawach 11.0', arresting over 2000 persons in several cases, ahead of the MCD bypolls, officials said on Wednesday.

The officer said that the 24-hour drive launched at 6 pm on Monday aimed to deter drug trafficking networks and disrupt their activities ahead of the upcoming MCD bypolls in 12 wards on November 30.

Under the operation, 908 police teams conducted over 1500 raids across all 15 police districts, targeting hotspots, repeat offenders, and vulnerable pockets identified through local intelligence.

The police said that 80 people were arrested in connection with 76 NDPS cases, 273 arrested/apprehended in 273 excise cases, 100 arrested in 99 Arms Act cases, 213 arrested in 117 Gambling cases, 16 auto-lifters arrested, 24 proclaimed offenders were arrested and 1,500 arrested for drinking in public.

A senior police officer said under the preventive arrests and actions, 542 people were arrested under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS, 2,516 taken into preventive custody, 23,387 detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, 3,837 bad characters were checked, and 4,857 prosecuted under COTPA.

"Multiple teams of the Crime Branch and Special Cell, along with the police officers of all the districts in the capital, were alert during the operation, and this was among the biggest single-day coordinated enforcement actions carried out by the Delhi Police in recent years," the officer said.

He further said that during the operation, over 282 grams of heroin, 19.235 kg weed, 2.147 kg opium, 2.034 kg charas, 4,704 Tramadol capsules and Rs 1.02 lakh in cash were recovered during the operation.

"A major seizure came from Narela, where Crime Branch arrested Lekh Raj alias Vicky with 4,704 Tramadol capsules and 200 gm opium after a targeted operation based on a tip-off," the officer said.

Two Nepal nationals were held with 2.034 kg charas from a hotel in Sarita Vihar, he said, adding that in east Delhi, the police seized 1.947 kg opium and 109.5 gm heroin from two men intercepted near Ghazipur.

The officer said several bottles of liquor were also seized. Sharing details about weapons, the officer said that one pistol, 13 country-made pistols, 6 live cartridges, 87 knives and multiple vehicles were also recovered. PTI BM APL