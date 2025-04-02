Police arrest prime accused in Pathar Pratima blast

Kolkata: The police on Wednesday arrested the prime accused in the blast that left eight people dead at Pathar Pratima in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said.

The prime accused, Chandrakanta Banik, is the owner of the firecrackers manufacturing unit situated a few metres away from the house where the explosion took place late Monday night.

“We have arrested the prime accused Chandrakanta Banik in connection with the blast,” Sunderban Police District SP Koteswara Rao told PTI.

Banik was interrogated throughout the night and was arrested on Wednesday morning.

This is the first arrested in this connection, while the police are looking for Banik's brother who is absconding.

“Forensic experts are examining whether the raw materials (for making firecrackers) were stacked inside the house where the blast took place,” another police officer said.

Eight people of a family including four children died when a gas cylinder exploded inside a residential house in Pathar Pratima.