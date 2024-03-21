Budaun double murder case: UP police arrest second accused Javed

Budaun: A man accused in the Budaun double murder case was arrested from Bareilly on Thursday, police said.

Javed surrendered at the Satellite Police outpost of Baradari police station of Bareilly, said Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi.

"Javed, the brother of the main accused Sajid, was arrested by a police team in the nearby Bareilly district. He is being brought to the district for further questioning," the SSP said.

Another acuused was gunned down in an encounter hours later, police said.

A man who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality entered a house and attacked three brothers -- Ayush, 12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with an axe, District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said.

Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds, he said.

The incident took place a few steps away from Mandi Police Post of Civil Lines Police Station.

Hours later, the assailant, identified as 22-year-old Sajid, was gunned down in an encounter, IG Bareilly range RK Singh told PTI.

Sajid had decamped from the house after killing the boys, and was found wearing the same blood-soaked clothes when he was confronted by police, he said.