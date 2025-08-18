Police arrest six minors for committing dacoity in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Aug 18 (PTI) Six juveniles were arrested on Monday for committing dacoity in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said.

The accused allegedly robbed Rs 10,100, including Rs 5,500 via online transfer, from a teenager while he was riding a scooter with his nephew on Silwar Pahadi under Muffasil police station limits on Sunday, police added.

SP Anjani Anjan formed a special team headed by SDPO (Sadar) Amit Kumar Anand to take necessary action against the perpetrators.

Based on inputs gathered in course of the investigation by the team, police arrested all the six accused within 12-hour of the crime, the SDPO claimed.

Officer-in-charge of Muffasil police station Kunal Kishore said police also seized the knife used in the crime, Rs 1,100 in cash and four mobile phones.

Kishore said some of the accused were class 10 passouts and did not have any criminal antecedents. PTI BS MNB