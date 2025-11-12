Police arrest six miscreants for extortion in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag(Jharkhand), Nov 12 (PTI) Hazaribag Police has arrested six miscreants allegedly involved in extortion activity, an officer said on Wednesday.

The six miscreants had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from Ghulam Rabani, a quack, on October 30. Rabani received a phone call on his mobile demanding the extortion money, he said.

Barhi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Vimal said, "We have arrested six miscreants who were involved in demanding extortion money of Rs 10 lakh from Rabani. These miscreants also fired at the vehicle that was parked in Rabani's home on November 6." An FIR was registered in this regard at Barkattha police station, and the matter was being investigated, he added.

The police have seized one country-made pistol, a motorcycle, eight cartridges, and six mobile phones from the possession of the six arrested people. The arrested miscreants have confessed to their involvement in the crime.

The SDPO also said that the same mobile number was used to demand extortion money from another person in Tatijharia, for which a case was lodged at Tatijharia police station.

The arrested persons hail from Hazaribag district.