Police arrest suspects in theft at Jnanpith laureate Vasudevan Nair's residence

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 6 (PTI) The police on Sunday arrested suspects involved in the theft at the residence of legendary writer and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair in this district.

Nadakkavu police said 48-year-old Santha and her close relative Prakasan were arrested after a thorough investigation into the incident.

The woman was employed as a domestic worker at Nair's house.

Gold and diamond ornaments worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from the house of MT, police had said.

A case was registered based on a complaint by the writer's wife on Friday.

It is suspected that the crime took place between September 22 and 30, police said, quoting the complaint. PTI TGB TGB KH