Police arrest third accused in Naval espionage case

Udupi (Karnataka) Dec 21 (PTI) The Udupi police have arrested a third accused in a case involving the alleged leakage of sensitive information linked to the Indian Navy by employees associated with the Malpe Cochin Shipyard, officials said on Sunday.

The latest arrest is of Hirendra Kumar (34), son of Bharat Kumar Khadayat, a resident of Kailas Nagari in Anand district of Gujarat.

According to the police, the accused are suspected of sharing classified and confidential information related to naval operations and installations with handlers in Pakistan in exchange for illegal financial gains.

The investigation suggests that the information was accessed during the course of their employment and transmitted through clandestine channels.

Earlier, on November 21, the police had arrested Rohit and Santri, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the same case.

All three accused are currently in judicial custody.

The case came to light following intelligence inputs about possible breaches of security at facilities linked to naval shipbuilding and maintenance activities along the Karnataka coast.

The Malpe Cochin Shipyard is involved in ship repair and allied works that support maritime operations, making it a sensitive installation from a national security perspective.

Senior police officials said the investigation is being carried out in coordination with central intelligence and security agencies to ascertain the full extent of the data compromised, identify possible links to foreign intelligence operatives, and determine whether more individuals were involved.

Police said further arrests have not been ruled out as the probe continues. PTI COR GMS KH