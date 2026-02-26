Police arrest three in connection with murder of Howrah real estate developer

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a real estate developer in West Bengal's Howrah, police said on Thursday.

Shafiq Khan (27) was shot dead Wednesday morning on a busy road in Pilkhana. CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced, shows two armed assailants loitering among pedestrians before suddenly pulling out firearms and opening fire.

The three persons were arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with the murder, the police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that business rivalry could be the possible motive, though officials said the exact reason would be clear only after the main accused are apprehended.

The opposition BJP and ISF alleged that the killers were close to the TMC, as videos that surfaced following the murder showed one of the accused riding pillion on the TMC MLA's motorcycle.

Responding to the allegation, senior TMC minister Shashi Panja said both the victim and the accused were promoters and business rivals.

"It would be wrong to link this incident to the party or politics. The matter appears to be related to rivalry between the two," she said. PTI COR BSM RG