Police arrest three members of inter-state gang from Patna

Jamshedpur, Dec 20 (PTI) Police have arrested three members of an inter-state gang engaged in burglary from Patna, an officer said here on Saturday.

The arrested accused confessed that they had committed burglary in Bengal, Bihar, and in Hazaribag, Seraikela-Kharswan, and East Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand, Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey said at a press conference here.

The SSP said police investigating a theft case under the Golmuri police station here on September 17 suspected the involvement of the inter-state gang based on gathered human and technical evidence.

A police team headed by Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Subhashish conducted a raid in Patna and arrested Vikash Kumar alias Vikash Kumar Sah (27), Raju Kumar (49) and Md Irfan alias Bobby (26), the SSP said.

The accused have been brought to Jamshedpur for interrogation after they confessed their involvement in the Golmuri theft case. Police have recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, besides silver jewellery and other weapons used in the crime, from their possession.

Referring to their criminal antecedent, Pandey said that apart from various police stations of Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, Hazaribag, Seraikela-Kharswan, cases against them were pending in Bidhannagar police station of West Bengal and Patna's Sri Krishnapuri police station and Ramkrishnanagar police station.