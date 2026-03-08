Police arrest three with ‘dry drugs’ in Patna

Patna, Mar 8 (PTI) The Bihar police on Sunday said they have arrested three persons and seized a large quantity of ‘dry drugs’, including narcotic tablets and injectable substances, in the state capital.

The arrests were made during an anti-drug operation in the Agamkuan police station area of Patna district on Saturday.

The seized items include 10,800 tablets of Alprazolam, 60 Lecgesic injections, 52 silent injections, 59 Talgesic injections, 10 Rainkout injections, 130 Zepine injections, 90 unlabelled ampoule injections, 10,600 Avil injections and 330 Fenargan injections.

According to a statement issued by Patna police, a special team was constituted on the instructions of the Patna SSP to curb the supply of ‘dry drugs' in the city.

Preliminary investigation by the team revealed that the accused were allegedly procuring the contraband from outside Patna and supplying it in different police station areas of the city, a police officer said.

A motorcycle was also recovered from the accused. PTI SUK NN