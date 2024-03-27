Police arrest two arm dealers, seize 5 pistols

Bhubaneswar, Mar 27 (PTI) Police seized five semi-automatic pistols with ammunition here and arrested two persons involved in illegal arms trade, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the special crime unit of Commissionerate Police conducted raids on three different locations in and around Bhubaneswar on Tuesday and seized one 9 mm pistol, four 7.65 mm bore pistols along with 24 rounds of live ammunition from the possession of the accused persons, the police officer said.

"We have arrested two persons-- Suraj Parida (25) and Tapudhara Nayak (31) and seized five semi-automatic pistols along with 24 rounds of live bullets, one vehicle and a mobile from them," Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda told media persons here.

Subrat Khuntia, the main accused in procuring arms is still absconding, he said, adding three weapons have been seized from his house.

The procurement of these arms is suspected to have links with Munger of Bihar and the special crime unit is working on information in this regard, the police officer added. PTI BBM BBM RG