Police arrest two more Darshan aides in Renukaswamy murder case

Bengaluru: Police have arrested Kannada cine star and murder accused Darshan Thoogudeepa's close aide Nagaraj and co-star Pradosh, sources said.

According to police sources, Nagaraj was looking after all the dealings of Darshan.

He was also taking care of Darshan's farmhouse in Mysuru.

Nagaraj was on the run ever since police arrested Darshan, his friend and actress Pavithra Gowda and 11 other henchmen.

Police sources did not divulge details about Pradosh's role in the murder.

Pradosh had worked in minor roles in some movies where Darshan played the lead.

Darshan and his gang has been arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga on June 8 night for allegedly sending lewd messages to Pavithra.

His body was then thrown in a stormwater drain at Kamakshipalya police station limits.

Police got to know about the murder when a food delivery boy alerted them about dogs eating the body of a man.