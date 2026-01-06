Police arrest two, seize MDMA crystal worth Rs 3.50 crore in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Tuesday for alleged drug peddling, and MDMA crystal worth Rs 3.50 crore was reportedly seized from them, police said.

The Ashoka Nagar Police Station took action following a tip-off from an informant on December 31, officials said.

A person was apprehended near the Hindu Cremation Ground on Hosur Road. During questioning, he allegedly told the police that he, along with an accomplice, had procured MDMA crystal at a low price from an unknown source with the intention of selling it during New Year celebrations, a senior police officer said.

He also reportedly disclosed that the MDMA crystal had been hidden near a grave in the cremation ground.

Based on this information, police said they seized 2.48 kg of MDMA crystal and a two-wheeler used in the alleged offence.

Further interrogation led the police to another accomplice, who was reportedly arrested from Baiyappanahalli on January 4, the officer said.

With the arrest of both men, police said a total of 3.2 kg of MDMA crystal, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler used in the alleged offence have been seized. Investigation is ongoing, they added. PTI AMP SSK