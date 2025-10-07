Police arrest two youths hailing from Punjab with hand grenade

Kurukshetra (Hr), Oct 7 (PTI) Police here on Tuesday arrested two youths, hailing from Patiala in Punjab, and seized a hand grenade and five live cartridges from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the accused on the Pehowa Highway while the duo was travelling on a motorcycle from Punjab towards Kurukshetra.

A police official said that both suspects are believed to have links with a criminal gang, and further investigation is underway to trace their network, the police official said.

He said that a bomb disposal squad was called from Madhuban in Karnal, which defused the hand grenade at about 8.30 PM.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Explosives Substances Act.

The investigation is underway to determine whether the suspects were planning any unlawful activity in the region, the police said.