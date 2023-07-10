Police arrest Vizag school attender for molesting minor girl

Visakhapatnam, July 10 (PTI) A school attender who also teaches drawing to children in his neighbourhood has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, police said on Monday.

According to the police, a 14-year-old girl has alleged that the accused Satya Rao molested her on the terrace of their apartment and inside her home as well.

"He (Rao) threatened that he would make public a video on her if she revealed the matter to anyone,” Visakhapatnam police commissioner C M Trivikram Varma told PTI on Monday, adding that police received information on this case from the Naval Hospital where she was first admitted.

Later, police shifted her to King George Hospital.

The girl's father filed a case alleging that Rao had sexually assaulted his daughter, said Disha (women's protection) ACP Vivekananda.

The girl is weeping, unable to talk much, and is undergoing treatment for mental issues, Vivekananda said.

According to he police, the girl complained that men in the neighbourhood were looking at her in an inappropriate way.

Considering her situation, doctors said it would take another 10 days for her to recover and talk in a normal manner.

On interrogation, police found that Rao had also allegedly kissed another girl from the neighbourhood earlier.

The police have filed cases against Rao under IPC Section 376 (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and is being held on remand. PTI STH ANE