Police arrests inter-state jewel thief accused in 2023 Delhi heist

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a jewellery thief wanted in several burglary cases across multiple states, including one of the biggest heists in Delhi in 2023, officials said on Saturday.

Lokesh Srivas, alias Golu, allegedly involved in around 25 cases of burglary and theft in different states, was arrested based on specific inputs about his presence in Delhi after committing a burglary in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, earlier this month.

The accused is the main suspect in a 2023 burglary at a jewellery shop in Delhi's Bhogal area, where gold jewellery weighing about 30 kg, along with cash, was stolen in what is considered one of the biggest heists reported in the city, police said.

Srivas allegedly broke into multiple shops in Raipur and decamped with cash and valuables, before taking shelter in Delhi after moving across several states, police said.

According to police, Srivas is a habitual offender who allegedly targeted jewellery shops and commercial establishments during night hours. He is suspected to be involved in several major theft cases across Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

A probe is underway to ascertain his involvement in other cases and to identify his possible accomplices, police said. PTI SSJ ARI ARI