Police ASI arrested for taking bribe in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police in Jammu district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said.

The case was registered against ASI Mohinder Lal, posted at Khour Police Station.

According to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, the arrest was made following a complaint alleging that the officer demanded money to take action against a man accused of harassing and assaulting his wife, who is the complainant's cousin.

Officials said the complainant approached the bureau after the accused demanded illegal payment. A discreet verification conducted by the ACB corroborated the allegations, leading to the registration of a case.

During the investigation, a trap team was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of independent witnesses.

The accused ASI was arrested on the spot and the bribe money was recovered from his possession, officials said, adding that a search was also conducted at his official residence in the presence of a magistrate.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they added. PTI AB AKY