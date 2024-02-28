Police asks Jaipur colony residents to remove posters asking not to rent, sell homes to Muslims

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Police here got residents of Nandpuri colony to remove posters asking local people not to rent or sell their homes to Muslims, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The posters asking Hindus to “unite” against Muslims appeared about 10 days ago.

Local area ward councillor Anita Jain said, "A resident had sold his property to a Muslim family a few days ago following which some residents had put up posters.” “However, the posters were removed immediately and locals were given advice by the police," she added.

The posters read, "An appeal to Hindus, stay united and stand up against Muslim jihad." Brahmpuri SHO Ishwar Chandra Pareek said, "The incident happened nearly 10 days ago. Some residents had pasted posters to not rent or sell homes to Muslims. However, they were removed after advice. No case was registered in the matter." PTI AG HIG NB