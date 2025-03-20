Police asks Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh to use bullet-proof vehicle

Hyderabad, Mar 20 (PTI) The Hyderabad Police has issued a notice to BJP legislator T Raja Singh asking him to use the bullet-proof vehicle and security personnel allotted to him by the government in view of security measures.

Singh, who represents Goshamahal Constituency in the city, was issued the notice on March 19 by the Mangalhat Police Station and he acknowledged the same, a police official said on Thursday.

He (Raja Singh) has been asked to use the bullet-proof vehicle and utilise the (1+4) security personnel allotted to him to avoid untoward incidents, as he was sometimes found moving in public without using them, the official said, adding it is a routine alert as part of security measures.

"It is to alert that, you have been receiving frequent threatening calls and it is noticed that you are often leaving residence and office without any security personnel and moving among the public, which shows negligence towards your life and security," the notice addressed to Singh said. PTI VVK KH