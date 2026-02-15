Police Association condemns attack on cop by SFI activists in Thiruvananthapuram, two arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (PTI) The Kerala Police Association on Sunday described the attack on a police officer here, allegedly by SFI activists, as "shocking and an insult" to democratic, progressive Kerala.

In a statement, the association, which represents police officials in the state, said attempts to create anarchy in society through such incidents must be collectively resisted by the democratic community.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when Civil Police Officer Midhun Roy was allegedly verbally abused and assaulted by four SFI activists in retaliation for a lathi charge conducted on New Year's Eve.

Vanchiyoor police registered two cases against the SFI activists and the officer.

The association pointed out that marching to the homes of police officers for performing official duties and circulating photographs of officers and their families on social media to insult them are "highly condemnable acts." It said that even while a police officer who sustained serious injuries during a university march was undergoing treatment, remarks were made publicly suggesting he had “lost only one eye,” and the Thiruvananthapuram incident is a continuation of such actions.

The association also expressed concern that such acts are being carried out under the banner of a responsible political movement.

The statement urged political organisations and the public to unite in resisting attacks on police personnel and anti-democratic protests aimed at officers enforcing the law.

It further demanded a proper investigation into the assault on Roy and strict action against those responsible, and called on the department and government to take urgent measures to ensure that officers feel secure while discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, questioned the handling of cases related to attacks on police personnel, alleging that the Home Department and the state government are protecting criminals.

He said visuals aired in the media showed SFI activists following, provoking, and then assaulting a police officer at a shopping mall in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, Satheesan alleged that a non-bailable section was invoked against the assaulted officer and that his sister, who was present, was also made an accused in the case.

At the same time, he claimed that only minor sections were invoked against the SFI group that allegedly attacked the officer, and that no arrests had been made so far.

He questioned what kind of justice is being delivered under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Alleging that the situation in Kerala was reminiscent of the final years of CPI(M) rule in West Bengal, he said the people of Kerala would bring an end to such governance.

Following the criticism, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K Karthik ordered an Assistant Commissioner of Police to inquire into the grounds on which the case against Roy was registered.

He told reporters that a decision on whether to proceed with the case against Roy would be taken after receiving the inquiry report.

Police later arrested two SFI activists, identified as Vinay and Surjith, in connection with the attack on Roy.

Officials at Vanchiyoor police station said efforts are underway to trace two more accused in the case.

The FIR registered against the SFI activists currently includes bailable offences, and police are examining the possibility of adding non-bailable sections, officials added. PTI TBA SSK