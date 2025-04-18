Police attach immovable properties worth Rs 1 crore of notorious drug peddler in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) Police on Friday attached immovable properties worth Rs 1 crore of a notorious drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The attached properties include a double-storeyed building and a residential house constructed on seven marlas of land.

The action was taken under section 68F(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following an investigation, the officials said.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired through trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the owner, who is currently in judicial custody, they added.

The enforcement operation underscores the Udhampur Police's commitment to eliminating the drug menace from the district, the officials said. PTI AB RC