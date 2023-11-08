Police attach JeM militant's shop in Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 8 (PTI) Police on Wednesday attached a shop belonging to a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant, who is presently in custody for his alleged involvement in the killing of a circus worker, in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

The shop named 'The Game Modification Point' was used for terror activities by the accused, Umar Amin Thoker, a resident of Bijbehara's Waghama area, the police said.

Located in Zirpora on the Bijbehara-Pahalgam road, the shop has been attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to the officials.

Police said in a notice that the property cannot be sold, leased, purchased, transferred, gifted, sublet, mortgaged or loaned without the competent authority's permission.

Thoker and four other JeM militants were arrested in connection with the killing of Deepak Kumar (27), a resident of south Kashmir's Udhampur district, the officials said.

Thoker, who worked at a circus in Udhampur's Janglat Mandi area, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne militants from a close range on the night of May 29 this year when he had gone to the market to buy milk, they said. PTI SSB AS DIV DIV