Police attach land of Pak-based terror handler in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Police on Tuesday attached a plot of land belonging to Pakistan-based terror handler Swar Din alias 'Swaru' in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Din, a resident of Bhatodi village of Lohai Malhar, exfiltrated across the border a long time back and has since been actively involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of the nation, a police spokesperson said.

He said the land in Lohoi Malhar tehsil measuring 7.5 marla (1 marla is equal to 272.25 sq ft) belonging to Din was attached by Billawar police station in compliance with the directions of the Additional Session Court, Jammu.

The attachment was done in connection with an FIR registered last year at the police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance Act, the spokesperson said.

Due to his continued evasion of the legal process, Din was declared a proclaimed offender by the court. Despite sustained efforts by police to secure his arrest, the accused remained beyond the reach of law, compelling the court to order the attachment of his property, the spokesperson said.

He said the action is part of a broader and sustained strategy to dismantle the financial and logistical support structures of terror networks and to ensure that individuals involved in terrorism and anti-national activities are deprived of resources.