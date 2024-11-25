Police attach properties worth Rs 1.60 cr under NDPS Act in J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 25 (PTI) Police on Monday attached properties worth Rs 1.60 crore in two separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

Advertisment

"The Aishmuqam police station has attached and froze properties belonging to Mushtaq Ahmed Ahanger, a resident of Hapatnar, which include a double-storey building and a shop collectively valued at around Rs 1.3 crore," a police spokesman said.

The action against Ahanger, who has been implicated for narcotics-related offences, is aimed at dismantling his illegal operations, he added.

In a separate operation, the Anantnag police station attached a double-storey building with six shops belonging to Bashir Ahmed Mir in Sadoora, the spokesman said.

Advertisment

"A habitual offender involved in multiple narcotics cases, Mir's seized assets are valued at around Rs 30 lakh," he said. PTI MIJ ARI