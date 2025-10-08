Police attach property of Pak-based terror handler in JK's Budgam

Srinagar, Oct 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police attached a property of a Pakistan-based terror handler in Budgam district on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said.

The property, measuring 3 kanals (1 kanal is equal to 5,445 sq ft) and 19 marlas (1 marla is equal to 272.251 sq ft), is located in Dasan, Beerwah. It was attached after obtaining prior approval from the competent authority, the police spokesperson said.

He said the property belongs to Fayaz Ahmad alias Gadda, who exfiltrated to Pakistan and was found to be utilising the said property for promoting terrorist activities in Kashmir.

During the course of investigation, it surfaced that Ahmad was attempting to sell the land with the intention of using the sale proceeds to further support and finance terrorist activities, the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, sanction was obtained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in case FIR no. 56/2019 registered at Chadoora police station for the formal attachment of the said property, he said.

Police said Ahmad is currently based in Pakistan and continues to be involved in anti-national activities from across the border.