Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) Police on Friday sealed a bank account and attached a motorcycle belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir''s Udhampur district, officials said.

The properties of drug peddler Vikrant Sharma of Chabutra Bazar have been attached under section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

A Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle identified as illegally acquired property, along with a bank account with a deposit of Rs 7.17 lakh, has been attached as it was found disproportionate to his known sources of income, they added.

Police reiterated its firm commitment to eradicating the menace of drugs from the district and taking stringent action against drug peddlers. PTI AB HIG HIG